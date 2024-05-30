Saudi King Salman orders hosting of 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims for hajj

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered the hosting of 1,000 pilgrims from families of martyrs, prisoners and wounded Palestinians to perform hajj this year, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.

The report stated that King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has also ordered the hosting of 1,300 pilgrims from over 88 countries and 22 pilgrims from families of conjoined twins who were separated in the Kingdom, to perform hajj this year.

The initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Programme for Haj, Umrah, and Visit, which is supervised and implemented annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, and General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Haj Guests Programme, Sheikh Dr Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, said since the issuance of the royal order, the ministry has been preparing to host these pilgrims.

“The plan starts upon the pilgrims’ departure from their home countries and it ensures that they receive all facilitations to perform umrah and haj with ease, and visit Madinah and perform prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque,” he said, as quoted in the report.

Al Al-Sheikh expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the noble royal gesture.

“This reflects their constant care for Muslims around the world and their efforts to strengthen unity and brotherhood among Muslims by bringing them together for hajj at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,” he said.

According to the minister, since its inception 26 years ago, more than 60,000 pilgrims have been hosted under this programme.