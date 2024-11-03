SC seeks feedback on draft of Governance Code for MSMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The SME Governance Working Group, chaired by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), today issued the draft Governance Code for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for public consultation.

In a statement, the commission said the development of the code is aligned with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the National Entrepreneurship Policy (NEP) 2030, which aims to improve transparency and integrity and ensure a competitive business environment.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin (pix) stressed the importance of promoting good governance practices among MSMEs, which are an integral part of the Malaysian economy as it accounts for 97.4 per cent of the country’s business establishments.

“Strengthening the resilience of MSMEs through a stronger governance foundation is critical to thrive in today’s dynamic market,” he said.

The SC said the adoption of the code by MSMEs will be voluntary, with the code complementing other existing guidance available for MSMEs including the Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide and the ESG Quick Guide for MSMEs.

The code focuses specifically on governance practices, including those required to ensure clear accountability for decision-making relating to the management of sustainability risks and opportunities of a company. The governance practices in the code are recommended based on the size and business maturity spectrum of the MSMEs.

The code also aligns with the principles of the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance, which is aimed at listed companies and the implementation of the code will be led by the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance (MICG) together with SME Corp Malaysia and other relevant agencies, it added.

Interested parties and the public are invited to submit their comments on the draft code at www.micg.org.my/msmecode before April 30, 2024. -Bernama