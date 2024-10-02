KUALA LUMPUR: “Just scan my hairclip if you want to give angpows!” is a statement that will take the globe by storm.

This unique variation on the traditional practice of gifting angpows during Vietnam’s Chinese New Year celebrations has elevated the festivities to a new level.

Instead of traditional red envelopes, modern technology has been used to affix QR codes to personalised accessories such as hair clips.

These QR codes may be scanned to receive a monetary contribution electronically.

According to the country’s news outlet, VN Express, this trend began in China and soon spread throughout Vietnamese social media platforms.

Anh Hang, a 27-year-old corporate worker from Hanoi, expressed her enthusiasm with the notion after first encountering it while preparing for angpows, commonly known as Tet.

Intrigued, she called a gift store to have bespoke QR code hairpins for her daughter and a brooch made for her son.

“The things arrived in three days and cost me VND80,000 (about RM15.60), including shipping expenses.

“The product is printed clearly, and it is easy for me to ‘swipe’ the code to send money,“ she went on to say.

Meanwhile, Minh Nhat, 31, from Ho Chi Minh City, chose QR code phone covers for himself and his wife.

“The economy has faced significant challenges this year.”

“This Tet, I’ll have to rely on my kids,“ he joked.

Many people have appreciated the simplicity of QR code transfers, particularly those who are unable to spend Tet with their family owing to distance or job responsibilities.

In such circumstances, people are taking to social media to share joyous photographs of the Lunar New Year with their unique QR codes, allowing friends and family to effortlessly give “lucky money” online.

This modern take on a traditional practice adds a touch of creativity to Chinese New Year festivities and demonstrates the power of technology in improving cultural traditions.