School aid cheer for 120 less fortunate children

PENANG: Some 120 from primary, secondary and college students from B40 families were given goody bags and vouchers worth RM120 each recently to redeem uniforms, school bags, shoes, stationery, socks and other items under a Back to School Programme organised by the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) and Klinik Derma Sivasanta (KDS).

The programme was held in collaboration with the Penang City Council.

PHA president P. Murugiah said they decided to organise the programme as the families were struggling to make ends meet amid the soaring cost of living.

“B40 families are already draining their limited budgets due to the rising cost of living and are forced to seek charity to obtain school supplies for their children. Realising this, the organisations came together to assist them,” he said.

Penang City Council Mayor Datuk Rajendran Anthony officiated at the event and handed the vouchers to the students of all races.

Murugiah said it has been the annual practice for PHA and the Temple of Fine Arts (TFA) to donate school uniforms, shoes, stationery and exercise books to poor students as part of their service to society.

However this year, they handed out goody bags and vouchers worth RM100 each to primary pupils, and RM150 to secondary students at the event held at KDS in River Road.

“Their parents’ salaries and wages are not in tandem with the increasing cost of living. Prices of school uniforms are soaring making it difficult for the less fortunate students to buy at least one set of uniform.

“TFA and PHA appreciate the assistance being provided by the government, but we hope this would be increased to help more students facing financial difficulties.

“Due to rising costs, the cash aid provided by the government for school fees and sportswear is insufficient.”

Murugiah said salaries are usually paid out at the end of the month or the first week of the following month.

Affected families will have to wait for their salary to purchase school uniforms for their children.

However, as most schools require students to wear the full uniform on the first day, which could be mid-month, underprivileged families may be forced to borrow money from friends, relatives, or loan sharks, to meet the requirement.

From PHA’s observation, some children dropped out of school as their families could not afford to buy uniforms, pay transport fares or meet other financial requirements of their children’s schools, he said.

PHA also advised parents to take note of the government’s other assistance for school children, such as food aid and meals, free school buses, stationery, laptops, textbooks, notebooks, fees for involvement in an ancillary activity, scouts, first aid and others.

“Assistance such as educational items or financial aid is also provided by other NGOs. Parents or students can appeal to them too.”

Murugiah thanked the donors for their financial assistance.

PHA and TFA have also implemented free community programmes like eye and audio tests, spectacles, meals, and counselling for parents and children, he added.