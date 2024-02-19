Scrap dealer held over RM8,000 bribe

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Batu Pahat branch, arrested a scrap dealer for allegedly giving bribes, totalling RM8,000, to a city council’s enforcement officer.

According to a source, the 57-year-old man was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 11 am today.

The source added that the man had allegedly given a bribe of RM8,000 to the enforcement officer of the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP), as an inducement not to take action against him for running a scrap collecting business without any permit.

Previously, MBIP had issued a notice to the man under Section 82 of the Local Government Act 1976.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said that the case was investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama