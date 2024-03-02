Selangor JBPM records 7,350 fire incidents last year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) recorded a total of 7,350 fire incidents in the state last year, including the airplane crash incident in Elmina near here.

Its director, Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said this figure marked an increase compared to the 6,294 cases recorded in 2022.

“The incidents resulting in loss of life showed a declining trend from 2019 to 2021, dropping from 32 fatalities to 16. Nevertheless, last year witnessed an increase, resulting in 21 lives lost,” he told reporters after launching the Fire Safety Campaign ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration here today.

Wan Md Razali said throughout the festive celebration next week, about 1,120 out of nearly 1,600 members will be on duty.

“Only 30 per cent of our personnel are allowed to go on leave and we will ensure that at least 470 members and officers are on duty every day,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said nearly 50 per cent of buildings categorised as designated structures under the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341) in Selangor lack a fire certificate (FC).

“In Selangor, there are 1,844 buildings categorised as designated premises under Act 341 to obtain an FC, and as of 2023, only 980 have the required certification, which is less than the mandated number.

“During the same period, the Selangor JBPM received 1,239 applications, with 1,036 undergoing checks and 997 being processed for FC issuance. The certificate will be granted upon meeting the fire safety requirements,” he said.

He said last year, charges were filed against 99 premises owners for non-compliance with fire safety requirements.

“A range of violations occurred, such as blocking safety exit routes, issues with malfunctioning pump systems, problems with emergency lights, unauthorised modifications to designated premises made without approval from the fire department and other similar infringements,”he said. - Bernama