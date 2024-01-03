Selangor PN urged to state stand over PAS President's statement

SHAH ALAM: Selangor PKR’s state leadership council (MPN) has urged the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) to state its stance regarding the deep regret expressed by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, over the statement made by PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, on Feb 20.

Its deputy chairman Borhan Aman Shah (pix) said that the silence of the Selangor PN leadership, led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, showed that they were willing to disregard Sultan Sharafuddin's decree, just to to please PAS leaders and supporters.

“This has been proven in the case of Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (Kedah PN chairman); the Selangor PN remains silent despite the Sultan of Selangor's disappointment and anger,” he said in a statement here today.

He referred to a letter from the Sultan of Selangor's office, on Feb 27, to Abdul Hadi through Selangor PAS commissioner, Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri, regarding the statement made by Abdul Hadi.

Borhan, who is also the state’s Housing and Culture exco, said that the letter clearly expressed the Sultan of Selangor's deep regret over Abdul Hadi's offensive statement made without thoroughly reading and understanding His Royal Highness’ speech.

Yesterday, in a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin conveyed this sentiment by sending a letter to Abdul Hadi through the Selangor PAS commissioner.

In the letter, Sultan Sharafuddin, among other things, said that Abdul Hadi had made the statement without thoroughly reading His Royal Highness' speech at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) meeting on Feb 15.

Sultan Sharafuddin described as highly inappropriate Abdul Hadi's cynical statement, titled 'Ketinggian Islam Wajib Dipertahankan', as indirectly linking his speech to the need for the Rulers to be focused on the afterlife, and not solely on worldly interests.

Commenting further, Borhan said that Selangor MPN will continue to support efforts to foster unity, and condemn any statement insulting the Malay Rulers that can divide Muslims in this country.

“Islam cannot be manipulated for the political interests of each party; that is our stance,” he said. -Bernama