Selangor Sultan proclaims Klang as royal city

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today proclaimed the Klang Municipal Council as the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK), effective from Nov 23, last year.

Sultan Sharafuddin also consented to appoint Datin Noraini Roslan as the mayor of the Royal Klang City Council, in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Local Government Act 1976.

“I, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, hereby declare and decree that the Klang Municipal Council, starting Nov 23, 2023, as the Royal City and shall be referred to as the Royal Klang City Council.

“Thus, the title of the president of the Klang Municipal Council, should be referred to as the mayor of the Royal Klang City Council, while the members of the Klang Municipal Council, should be referred to as the members of the Royal Klang City Council,“ said His Royal Highness, at the proclamation ceremony here, today. - Bernama