Seri Menanti rice to be sold as low as RM2 per kg at Ngoca football tournament

SEREMBAN: The first production of Seri Menanti rice will be sold at RM2 per kilogramme up to RM6 for three kilogrammes at the annual Ngoca football tournament in Terachi Cultural Village here on Dec 16.

Kuala Pilah district officer, Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap said about 2,500 packets of rice will be sold initially in conjunction with the inauguration of the rice by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“This rice is the result of paddy cultivation in Kampung Budaya Terachi, Terachi and Seri Menanti areas. The price offered is cheaper than the subsidised price of RM2.60 per kilogramme.

“All proceeds from the sale of this rice will be donated to the Negeri Sembilan government’s Palestine Relief Fund,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the first batch of rice from Seri Menanti was the result of collaboration between the Negeri Sembilan Agriculture Department, Kuala Pilah District Agriculture Office, Kuala Pilah District and Land Office and two local entrepreneurs in Seri Menanti.

Mohd Faizal said the paddy harvest managed by the two rice entrepreneurs will be sent to a factory in Melaka for processing and then sent back to Johol for packaging under the supervision of the Kuala Pilah Agriculture Department.

He said the rice production covers 20.2 hectares of paddy cultivation in Terachi where up to 90 tonnes of Super Special Local (SST) rice can be produced.

Mohd Faizal said the rice will also be sold at tourism centres in Terachi Cultural Village and throughout the state.

‘Mengoca’ (catching fish using bare hands) is a traditional activity that includes fishing in the paddy fields which is a common activity among the people in the district. - Bernama