Sessions Court vacates Kedah MB trial dates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selayang Sessions Court today vacated all the trial dates for the case of Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix), on two sedition charges related to the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government.

Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob informed the court that the Shah Alam High Court yesterday granted Muhammad Sanusi's application to transfer his case to the high court there.

“Following yesterday's ruling, the applicant's (Muhammad Sanusi) application to postpone the proceedings in this court (Selayang Sessions Court) became academic, so no decision was given for the application. The previously set hearing date was also vacated,” said Nor Rajiah.

Previously, the court set Feb 5, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 19, 22, and 23 as well as March 11, 15 and 18 for the hearing of the case.

The Jeneri assemblyman was represented by lawyer Mohd Tajuddin Abdul Razak.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi, 50, was alleged to have uttered seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government, at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm, on July 11 last year.

Both charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948, and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction. -Bernama