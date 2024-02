KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for Sarawak until Tuesday (Feb 13).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the areas involved are Kuching, Serian and Samarahan.

The department also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit (Song and Bukit Mabong) for the same period. -Bernama