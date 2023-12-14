Sg Kampung Kuau villagers living in fear of river bank collapse

BACHOK: Villagers living along an eroded embankment in Sungai Kampung Kuau here are worried that unmitigated erosion and a recent collapse of the river bank behind a two-storey rental house worth RM1.1 million could be life-threatening after heavy rain from yesterday morning.

The owner of the three rented houses, Hassan Ahmad, 73, said he was informed by residents at about 11am yesterday that the back portion had collapsed and was washed away.

“I immediately went to the scene and was shocked to see that the entire back of the house and the banana and coconut plantation had caved into the river.

“The entire construction of this building cost about RM1.1 million and the damage so far is about RM20,000,” he said.

Speaking to Bernama, the government retiree said with the continuous rain, he and the villagers were worried that erosion could lead to a bigger disaster.

Long-time resident Fatimah Mat, 56, said even in 2021, cracks has appeared in her house and restaurant due to erosion.

“This area is sited at the bend of the river and non-stop rains cause strong currents. That’s why erosion occurs and we want immediate action because I live with my husband who is a stroke victim from four years ago,” she said.

Meanwhile, penghulu of Mukim Kuau, Zahiran Shaari said that in the last two years, the Department of Drainage and Drainage (JPS) built a 150-metre long stone embankment costing RM700,000, but it does not cover the entire area.

“We want the 100m embankment reinforced to prevent another collapse which could endanger the residents,” he said.

In the meantime, Pantai Irama state assemblyman Mohd Huzaimy Che Husin said he visited the scene last night and has discussed with the JPS to resolve the problem. “We hope this problem gets the immediate attention of the authorities,” he said. -Bernama