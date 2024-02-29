Shamsul Anuar: 86 foreign fishing boats caught intruding national water last year

KUALA NERUS: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) nabbed 86 foreign fishing boats intruding into the country’s waters, last year.

Deputy Home Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the issue of foreign fishing boats intruding to steal the country’s sea produce is still under control.

“I am confident with the capabilities of the available assets and the increasing skills and competence of MMEA personnel, so cases of foreign fishermen’s trespassing the country’s waters will always be under control and eradicated,“ he said when met by reporters after the opening Perkasa Maritime Carnival 2024 at the Drawbridge grounds, here today.

Shamsul Anuar said of the total number of fishing boats caught, ten 10 cases were recorded in Terengganu with saving of more than RM15 million of the country’s maritime revenue.

Apart from that, he said Terengganu MMEA also successfully conducted 4,958 inspections, 2,847 search cases and 37 arrests involving various offences.

“In Terengganu, the issue of illegal immigrants, is not so widespread as there was only case last year, but focus is required on intrusion by foreign fishing boats, especially from Vietnam.

“Therefore, cooperation between the Terengganu government and MMEA is very important in ensuring that the border of the country’s waters is not easily breached by irresponsible parties,“ he said.

He said the local community, especially the maritime community, needs to be involved and help MMEA by being ‘eyes and ears’ to channel information or complaints to the authorities. -Bernama