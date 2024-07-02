Shamsul Anuar: Recidivism rate among former prisoners declined last year

SEREMBAN: The recidivism rate or repeated crime among former prisoners nationwide decreased by one per cent to 17.06 per cent last year compared to 18.06 per cent in 2022.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that the reduction rate of criminal misconduct, when translated into actual figures, indicates that about 3,600 former convicts have successfully reintegrated into society.

“This achievement also allows at least 10,800 community members to benefit from the rehabilitation of their family members who have committed offences, involving the three main family members; mother, father, and spouse.

“Last year, a total of 15,138 offenders were approved by the committee to participate in the Release on Licence Programme (PBSL). Although this number may seem small compared to the total number of offenders, it has an impact on reducing the recidivism rate among them,“ he said.

He said this while officiating the Ihsan MADANI Prisoners’ Release event in conjunction with the 2024 Chinese New Year and the presentation of the Prison Visitation Rights Letters in Negeri Sembilan here today.

Shamsul Anuar said that the best achievement in reducing recidivism is among those undergoing community-based programmes, with a decrease of 0.28 per cent, proving that community correction programmes like PBSL are highly effective in the reintegration process.

He emphasised that this achievement also provides relief to the community, who are potential victims of crime or ‘future victims’.

He added that the Prisons Department is currently preparing to implement home detention initiatives that were approved in January, soon.

Meanwhile, he said that the total number of participants released under the Licensed Prisoner Releae (OBB) programme under PBSL nationwide is 1,092 individuals, with 44 of them being celebrated today.

“To the PBSL participants, as experienced by your predecessors, seize this opportunity to return to the embrace of your family and community by starting a new chapter in life,“ he said.

Earlier, 13 Prison Visitor Board Members for the 2023/2024 session were appointed to carry out the duties and roles outlined by the law, including serving on the PBSL assessment committees at the state level.

“This initiative will undoubtedly aid in the placement process, and this support is crucial in the community recovery process,“ Shamsul Anuar said. -Bernama