Shelter home for elderly inspired by love

KUALA LUMPUR: Love for his grandmother prompted Low Jun Kiat, 26, to start a home for the elderly who have nobody to care for them.

In 2021, he established Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kasih Sayang Alam Damai to provide shelter, meals and medical care and today, it is home to 13 residents.

“I started the home because my grandmother was disabled and required special care.

“When I was younger, my parents were often busy with work and hardly had time for me. So, my grandmother stepped up and looked after me.

“She died some years ago and in her memory, I wanted to manifest the love and kindness she gave me throughout the years for others who do not receive it.”

Low said many elderly people need special care and medical attention, but do not have access due to limited mobility.

He was spurred to provide them with a home, cared for and provided with medical attention, adding that most of the residents were singles who could no longer care for themselves because their relatives either abandoned them or have passed on.

“The residents are aged between 58 and 92 and the home provides daily meals, showers and medication as most of them suffer from various age-related ailments.”

Low also said there were many benefactors who offer financial and other types of help to the home. However, with the rising cost of living, donations have been insufficient.

“There are volunteers who visit each week to help with the residents and some organise activities to keep them entertained. The volunteers also provide company by talking to them, but the residents yearn for visits from their families.”

He said he faced many challenges while establishing the home during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that running it has become increasingly difficult due to financial constraints.

“The home needs RM22,000 a month to cover operating expenses, including rent, utilities, staff salaries and basic medical care.”

Low said he has been seeking help from friends, who made donations and provided supplies, to help the home get through difficult times.

“But now, the cost of essentials has gone up and the monthly rental has been raised to RM2,400 since May.”

He also said the biggest challenge he faces is raising money for surgery for some of the residents, adding that one individual had to have kidney stones removed, costing about RM5,000.

Low said he usually reaches out to the public for funds during such situations, but it is still insufficient to cover the expenses.

“When the home cannot raise enough money, I am forced to use emergency funds. Sometimes, I even have to delay other payments for a month or so because of sudden additional expenses.”

Amid the hardships, Low remains committed to providing a loving and caring environment for the residents.

“I learned from all the challenges faced that we can succeed if we do not forget where we came from,” he said, urging the people to spend time with their family members and cherish them while they are still alive.

Those who are keen to help the home financially or donate essentials can contact Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kasih Sayang Alam Damai at 014-611 2253.