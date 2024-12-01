Shining light on unsung heroes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor hosted the fourth edition of the MyHero Awards (MyHero 4.0) at Wisma Chinese Chamber in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Organised in conjunction with Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau, My Hero 4.0 continues the objective of its previous editions since 2014 and recognised six unsung heroes who have made an impact and contributed to the community regardless of race and ethnicity.

To date, a total of 18 heroes and heroines from various races have received the My Hero award in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said 50 “Unity Ambassadors” and two “Unity Icons” will be appointed every year, starting this year, as part of the government’s efforts to increase the spirit of goodwill and togetherness.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to hone the skills and knowledge of youths to become leaders of unity and peace in their communities. The appointed members will be responsible for spreading knowledge, understanding and unity in their communities,” he said, adding that the Unity Ambassador initiative will focus on four components.

“These are volunteering, appreciation of the national principles of the Rukun Negara, strengthening national unity and conserving national heritage treasures.”

He said all six recipients of the My Hero 4.0 Award were selected from the 12 finalists to become Unity Ambassadors in 2024.

The six winners are Pertubuhan Doktor Prihatin chairman Dr Mohammed Hazimi Abdul Razak, former medical officer Dr Neville Anthony Fernandez, journalist Peter Wee Eng Ming, lecturer Dr Song Beng Kah and volunteers Muhammad Farhan Param Kunaseigaran and Tan Cheng Teng.

They received a cash prize of RM5,000 each, certificate and a trophy.

Mohammed Hazimi was selected for providing ambulance and clinical services to bedridden patients at their homes, thus reducing the burden on their families.

Tan was selected for his work in sourcing diagnostic equipment to carry out tests for ultrasound, ear, nose and throat and obstetrics and gynaecology, as well as dialysis machines for the Lahad Datu Hospital in Sabah.

Chamber president Datuk Ng Yih Pyng said MyHero 4.0 brings the people’s harmony, courage, power and strength to public attention.

“When people come together, they can achieve more and accomplish greater things much faster than they could on their own.

“Malaysia has become a renowned tourist destination offering exciting experiences with its rich cultures, traditions, customs and food as a result of the united efforts of various ethnic groups.”

Ng said the Chamber pledges to continue advocating unity programmes that contribute to a harmonious and peaceful Malaysia.

“National unity is a crucial catalyst for growth and progress. Efforts towards this end will directly shape future generations and cultivate strong interracial cohesion.”

He also urged the government to consider granting double tax deductions for unity programmes.

“With such an initiative, corporations would be motivated to contribute more to national unity.

“We also call on corporations to engage in and allocate funds for unity programmes as they play a pivotal role in strengthening racial unity, fostering a sense of belonging and promoting social stability and prosperity within our society.”