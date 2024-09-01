Six police personnel among seven detained for processing, distributing ketum juice

KUALA LUMPUR: Six policemen were among seven individuals detained in separate operations last week and yesterday after they were suspected of processing and distributing ketum juice.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said four police personel were arrested by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) Surveillance Operations team at a house in Jalan Puchong last Thursday.

“The four, aged between 24 and 38, were detained with an estimated 18 kilograms or 13,500 milliliters (ml) of ketum juice, with a total seizure value of RM420.

“Also seized were equipment used in processing ketum leaves, five sets of police uniforms and cash totaling RM1,200,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the arrests, a 30-year-old man was apprehended last Friday near Jalan Klang Lama and approximately 10,500 ml of ketum juice was confiscated.

Following investigations, another two police personnel aged 31 to 35, were detained yesterday near the Brickfields District Police Headquarters to help in the investigation.

“Five suspects were remanded until last Saturday and released on police bail, while the two detained yesterday were released after their statements were taken,“ he said.

Amihizam said the Brickfields Narcotics Crime Investigation Division is still investigating to identify syndicate members and trace the sources of the obtained supplies.

“Those with information can assist the investigation by contacting the hotline at 03-22979222, ext 553,“ he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, confirmed the arrest of four police personnel on suspicion of possessing ketum juice and the case was handed over to Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters JIPS for further investigation. -Bernama