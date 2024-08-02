Six quality tests to tackle dropped calls in Melaka

MELAKA: The Melaka government will conduct six cellular service quality tests this year to address the issue of dropped calls, especially in tourist hotspot locations.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee deputy chairman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem said this decision followed a recent meeting between the state government and telecommunication companies (telcos) aimed at ensuring maximum service quality.

“We decided to conduct six tests to ensure the service reaches its optimum level. We admit there have been some hiccups as these telcos transition from 4G to 5G.

“So, we will monitor to ensure the number of dropped calls is reduced from time to time because this is one of the things that could impact the Visit Melaka Year 2024 campaign,” he said today.

He told reporters this after officiating the ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’ briefing with Melaka civil servants at Seri Negeri here, with state Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission director Syed Isa Alsagoff also present.

Mohd Noor Helmy said the tests would be conducted on various routes, including federal roads, protocol roads, tourist hotspots and rural areas.

“The feedback from telcos has been very positive, and we have also received reports outlining their service enhancement requirements. From the state government’s side, we are committed to finding ways to support them in aiding our efforts,” he said.

On Jan 26, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil asked telecommunication service providers to take immediate action to overcome the issue of dropped calls for mobile phones, especially in Melaka.

He said the Communications Ministry would ask the relevant service providers to report their work improvements to the ministry through the MCMC.–Bernama