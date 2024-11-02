Smooth traffic flow on major highways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways is reported to be smooth as of 9 am today.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that traffic flow at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound) and Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) is under control, while at the Gombak Toll Plaza (eastbound), there was a slight increase in the number of vehicles.

“So far, traffic flow on all highways is smooth except on the Johor causeway from Singapore, which is reportedly slow due to the rising traffic volume.

“There is also an accident at KM 311.5 of the North-South Expressway from Tapah to Gopeng, Perak. The left lane is closed, and traffic is moving smoothly,” he told Bernama today.

He said traffic is also smooth on the KL-Karak Highway and the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2.

PLUS’ official X account said that the Smartlane has been activated in several areas, including KM 4.2 - KM 1.8 (southbound) from Dato Onn to Pasir Gudang and KM 367.3 - KM 354 (northbound) between Slim River and Sungkai.