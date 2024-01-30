Solemn call of Azan accompanies Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah’s departure from Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The solemn call of the “Azan” echoed at Istana Negara early today, accompanying the departure of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who ended his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Azan called out by the Assistant Religious Officer at Istana Negara, Mohd Mustafidurrohman Mohd Syahroni, added to the pensive feeling of sadness among the staff of the national palace as they bade goodbye to Al-Sutan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Their Majesties were seen unable to hold back their tears during the Azan and upon completion of the Azan, accompanied by palace officials, walked out of the palace to board a special vehicle.

Accompanying Their Majesties were the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, as the minister in attendance, and his wife, Raja Datin Seri Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad.

When leaving the Istana Negara grounds, the special vehicle carrying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong passed through a Guard of Honour mounted by the 1st Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, Wardieburn Camp, Setapak, who also performed the “Royal Salute” at the Istana Negara Square.

Their Majesties then proceeded to Parliament Square here for the ceremonial send-off in conjunction with the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong before the royal couple left for the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), to board the plane to Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah took the oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019, replacing Sultan Muhammad V who resigned on Jan 6, 2019. -Bernama