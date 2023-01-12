Special financial aid of two months’ salary for Perak civil servants

IPOH: Perak civil servants will be paid special financial assistance of two months’ salary in full on Dec 20.

The payment is also for state executive councillors, ex-officio members, all state-appointed teachers, the Orang Besar Jajahan and daily part-time workers.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced this when tabling the state’s Budget 2024 involving an allocation of RM1.35 billion at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

He said the government always held in high esteem the service and commitment of civil servants as the pillar and cornerstone of the government’s administrative affairs, and the special financial aid is to show appreciation for their dedication in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them.

“The payment will also be extended to all village heads for appointments before Dec 15, 2023 at a rate of RM400 per person,” he said.

In addition, Saarani also announced that the state government would provide incentives worth RM100,000 to Perak Bison for winning this year’s Sepak Takraw League (STL) and Tun Ali Cup.

To continue its agenda of inclusive sports development, Saarani said the state government is also allocating RM27.8 million.

He said RM2.43 million would be allocated to the State Sports Council (SSC) to provide hydrotherapy rooms for athletes and the maintenance of the SSC building; RM600,000 for the Sports and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Sports programmes; and RM400,000 for the organisation of Sports Tourism in conjunction with the Visit Perak Year 2024.

He said RM24.4 million, meanwhile, would be provided for administrative expenses, including the implementation of various sports programmes, among them being RM7.3 million to prepare for the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak, RM2 million for rental of sports facilities and RM1 million for the Para Sukma.–Bernama