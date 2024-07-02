Special Financial Assistance for Pahang civil servants to be disbursed Feb 20

KUANTAN: The Special Financial Assistance of one and a half months’ salary with a minimum of RM2,000 for Pahang civil servants will be paid on Feb 20.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the total allocation for the one-off special assistance was RM39.6 million.

The payment of the assistance was announced during the tabling of the 2024 state budget on Dec 4 which will involve 8,000 civil servants in the state.

“Hopefully with this payment, Pahang civil servants will be more enthusiastic in carrying out every task they are entrusted with to ensure the management of the state government is more dynamic, sustainable and competitive,“ he said in a statement here today. -Bernama