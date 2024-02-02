PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has asserted that there will be no compromise for senior police officers or supervisors who have “failed” to monitor their subordinates’ behaviour.

He reminded the officers especially those in charge of the police districts (OCPD) to step up when on duty leading their respective jurisdictions, also mentioning that the officers in question must lead with integrity.

“Please do not sit around and wait for financial aid or assistance from your head of departments. I do not want to hear it.

“If such things persist, all I have to say is just leave. What Datuk DIGP (Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay) said is that the fault lies within the supervisor and he is right.

“Datuk DIGP does not blame the district officers but the supervisors themselves. Datuk DIGP and I are supervisors. If he says the supervisors are in the wrong then we are all to blame. I am to blame too,” said Razarudin

Razarudin spoke during a special meeting with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) top leadership and the PDRM Peninsula District Police Officers last night, according to a video posted on Facebook.

He also instructed the senior officers to uphold their duty when supervising their subordinates, also reflecting on his speech as a reminder to himself.

“All of you here (superior officers) must be thinking, ‘Wow! He can talk so much about the supervisors.’

“I myself am a supervisor of the highest-level...Datuk DIGP and I are, you know? This is why when I speak of (this matter), it is also a reminder to myself,” he concluded his speech.