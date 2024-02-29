Steven is already 64, but remains sweet 16 after being born on unique date

KUALA LUMPUR: Although he is 64 years old, this father of two children from Kluang, Johor feels like he is still in his teens because he has only had the opportunity to celebrate his birthday 16 times in his life.

Steven Foo Tzeh Chih, who is manager of the Malaysian National Press Club, was born on the unique date (Feb 29), which means he only has the opportunity to celebrate his birthday once every four years due to the occurrence of a leap year (since it takes 365 days and 6 hours for the Earth to orbit the sun).

“I am 64 years old, but I have only seen that special date 16 times in my entire life. Usually if the 29th of this month comes up, my children will take a day off or finish up work early to go have a special dinner together and celebrate my birthday,” he told Bernama today.

Steven Foo, who can’t wait to celebrate his Sweet 16 birthday tonight with his family, also shared his experience that he often joked about this quadrennial phenomenon with his mates in the school days when February arrived.

“When I was a kid, I always joked with my friends that if you want to celebrate my birthday, bring a gift, because every year my birthday doesn’t show up. I joke like that because a gift is something different, right? But that was only symbolic because schoolboys could never afford to buy gifts, we only gave birthday cards,” he said.

Sharing the novel twist of fate of being born in a leap year, Nur Aisyah Shofiyah Rusli of Kedah said every year she would count down to how soon she would be reunited with the sacred date because she was excited to celebrate with her loved ones.

“The feeling that I celebrate my birthday every four years must be sad because other people normally celebrate it every year but I have to wait year after year for Feb 29 to appear. But at the same time, I think it’s special to have a birthday like that,“ said the 24-year-old woman.

Nur Aisyah, who recently had the opportunity to blow out six birthday candles on the cake, also admitted that this year’s celebration was more meaningful because it was the first time she celebrated with her beloved husband after taking the leap of faith (marriage) recently.

Meanwhile, it is a different story for a businessman, Muhamad Asyraf Mohtar, 28, because he ‘mistakenly’ chose his wedding day on that rare date due to the Covid-19 epidemic that hit the country.

However, that’s no reason not to create new memories even if you have to celebrate an occasion on a different date every year.

“I don’t think this date is a shortcoming (nor excuse) for not celebrating it. A rare thing should be reason enough to take a leap, to celebrate. Let this date come every four years, but I still celebrate every year...let it be an odd date, at least there is still a memory to cherish,” said Muhamad Asyraf, who awaits his third child this year. -Bernama