Sultan Nazrin graces USAS 16th Convocation ceremony

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) 16th convocation ceremony at Dewan Jubli Perak, here today.

Sultan Nazrin arrived at the hall at 9.35 am and was accompanied by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

At the ceremony, Sultan Nazrin presented the instrument of appointment as Pro-Chancellor to former USAS vice-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Nordin Kardi.

The Perak ruler also presented Doctorate degrees (PhD) and Master’s degrees from the Faculty of Management and Information Technology (FPTM), as well as PhD, Master’s degrees and postgraduate diplomas from the Faculty of Islamic Studies and Social Sciences (FPISS) to the graduates.

His Royal Highness also presented five academic excellence awards, namely the Chancellor’s Award to Mohamed Aiedil Putera Sulaiman, 26; Perak Menteri Besar Award to Muhammad Asyraf Mohd Zamri, 24; USAS Vice-Chancellor Award to Aljazira Zainal, 20; FPISS Best Student Award to Luqman Haqim Awang Kecil, 23, and Mohamad Syahrul Asad Ab Malik, 23; and FPTM Best Student Award to Siti Nur Izzati Jumali, 23, and Nurdania Fatihah Mohd Rohaizan, 20.

Earlier, USAS vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Wan Sabri Wan Yusof, in his speech, said 1,525 graduates would receive their degrees and diplomas during the two-day convocation ceremony.

He said they comprised 12 PhD recipients, Master’s degree (34), postgraduate diploma (nine), Bachelor’s degree (778) and diploma (692).

Wan Sabri highlighted that the convocation ceremony was also a historic day for USAS as it successfully produced the first batch of international graduates for the doctorate degree, namely three from Uganda and one from Thailand.

At the Master’s and Bachelor’s degree levels, he said USAS celebrated its first batch of graduates for the Master in Management (online distance learning) and Bachelor of Early Childhood Education.

Meanwhile, Wan Sabri said addressing the crisis of values is a significant challenge that requires serious attention from all quarters, thus making education a crucial tool in shaping an individual’s character and values.

“Education is a lifelong endeavour. Therefore, we need to encourage continuous learning in our society. Lifelong learning initiatives will shape a society that is more open to new values and positive change,” he said.–Bernama