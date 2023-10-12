Sultan Sharafuddin’s call for unity most appropriate - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s call for Malaysians to strengthen unity and remain unbowed by voices exploiting race and religion is most appropriate, said Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) Special Task Force chairman Datuk R. Ramanan.

Ramanan, who is also Sungai Buloh member of Parliament, said the Sultan of Selangor has rightly said that Malaysia must be proud of its multiracial background and should be defended.

“Tuanku’s statement is most re-assuring as there are quarters who have attempted to change the diversity of Malaysia,” he said in a statement in responding to a story in the Sunday Star today.

Sultan Sharafuddin in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Star reminded Malaysians to continue to defend its multicultural values and background as it remains one of the strengths that unite the country.

The Ruler said Malaysia is a melting pot of various cultures that has been preserved since independence.

According to Ramanan, Sultan Sharafuddin is also right to say that Malaysians must reject politicians who used race, religion and royalty (3Rs) to divide the people.

“The best way to fight the exploitation of the 3R issues is to reject them. Do not encourage them by voting for them, as Tuanku rightly said,” he added.

Ramanan also expresed his gratitude to Sultan Sharafuddin as he regarded the Ruler has spoken up for Malaysians. - Bernama