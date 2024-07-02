Sungai Ruil landslide victims receive temporary quarters keys

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16 families affected by a landslide in Sungai Ruil, Cameron Highlands on October 12 last year can breathe a sigh of relief after receiving the keys to temporary quarters starting Feb 1 from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Pahang.

The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), in a statement today, said TNB carried out refurbishment works on the quarters, including painting, wiring and pipe installation as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative worth RM103,000 and exempted three months’ rental deposit.

“TNB also generously provided electric rice cookers for each household head residing in the quarters until the slope repair works are expected to be completed in November 2025,“ the statement said.

The Symbolic Handover Ceremony of TNB Sungai Ruil Quarters keys to JAKOA was held on Feb 5 (Monday), and were presented by TNB Pahang general manager, Datuk Baderul Sham Saad.

Meanwhile, JAKOA informed that various aid have been distributed by relevant agencies to alleviate the burden of the 16 affected families.

“Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also attended a briefing by the relevant agencies during his visit on Jan 6 and had the opportunity to provide assistance to the affected residents taking shelter at Dewan Komuniti Sungai Ruil,“ it added.

In the incident at 10.56 am on October 12 last year, the slope at the Orang Asli settlement in Sungai Ruil collapsed, affecting six houses and several vehicles owned by residents.

The affected residents were instructed to vacate their homes for safety reasons and were placed in the temporary relocation centre at Dewan Kampung Sungai Ruil since the incident. -Bernama