Sunway Cancer Centre: A beacon of hope in cancer treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: Sunway Cancer Centre, situated at Sunway Medical Centre in Sunway City, is leading the way in addressing the challenges of cancer treatment, striving to offer patients the best possible outcomes in their cancer journey.

Offering state-of-the-art technology tailored to various cancer types, Sunway Cancer Centre aspires to be a comprehensive one-stop facility for diagnosis, treatment, ongoing care and rehabilitation for individuals facing cancer, all under one roof.

Chief executive officer of Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City, Dr Seow Vei Ken, said that Sunway Cancer Centre is one of their 28 centres of excellence, standing out as a hub of innovation.

“We take pride in the existence of our Sunway Cancer Centre, a testament to our commitment to redefining healthcare excellence.

“Our vision is to provide holistic, patient-centred care, ensuring optimal outcomes through the latest treatments, technologies and support services,” he said, during a media familiarisation session at Sunway Cancer Centre, here recently.

Among the technologies available at the centre are Varian TrueBeam and Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, for precise cancer treatment and care, and diagnostics technology, such as low-dose CT technology, Digital Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) scanner technology, comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA).

Clinical director (Oncology Services)-cum-consultant clinical oncologist, Dr John Low Seng Hooi, highlighted the centre’s uniqueness, and said, “The good thing about Sunway Cancer Centre is that we have managed to get several top-quality doctors to join us.

“Most importantly, we can work together and help our patients. Sunway Cancer Centre is like a one-stop centre, which creates a lot of convenience and confidence for patients, making the centre stand out compared with others,” he told Bernama after the session.

He also expressed gratitude for technological advancements and precision medicine, emphasising their role in defining cancer treatment, and significantly enhancing the lifespan of cancer survivors.

“Without a doubt, technology has transformed things. We wouldn’t have thought 20 years ago that the survival rate and lifespan of cancer patients, as well as the response rate of treatments, could all be improved with precision medicine,” he said.

Dr Low added that Sunway Cancer Centre is poised to venture into research on the biology of cancer and causes of genetic mutation, aiming to advance cancer treatment methodologies and minimise side effects for patients.

“As you are hitting where the root of the problem is, (it is) very exciting. Perhaps (now, cancer treatment is) just touching the surface, but there’s more to come. Every month we’re getting more new data and changes, so it is promising that cancer may be fully cured (going into the future),” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Heng Siew Ping, general manager of Sunway Cancer Centre, emphasised the centre’s commitment to ensuring positive outcomes for cancer patients and providing post-diagnosis psychological support for newly diagnosed patients.

She highlighted the unique Cancer Buddy programme, launched in October 2022, where cancer survivors voluntarily support patients undergoing cancer treatments.

“We do our best to encourage cancer survivors or fighters in giving support to others who may have similar cancer treatments and diagnoses. We also rope in our in-house clinical psychologist to provide training to cancer buddies, who need to be mentally strong to continue giving moral support to patients,” she said.

Dr Heng shared that the centre plans to establish a Genetic Counselling Clinic for comprehensive testing and counselling, as well as a Cancer Survivorship Clinic for post-treatment support, this year.

“We’re planning to launch the survivorship clinic this year, which will be led by our medical officers, because some of the patients who have completed their treatment worry about the recurrence of cancer.

“Some also develop long-term side effects, which is time-consuming, so we need multi-disciplinary care and collaboration to support patients’ needs,” she said.

Dr Heng highlighted that the survivorship clinic will aid oncologists in monitoring for recurrence and managing side effects from the disease and its treatment, besides plans for a Genetic Counselling Clinic, to raise awareness among patients’ siblings or children about the risk of cancer.

For more information on Sunway Cancer Centre, Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City, and its initiatives, visit Sunway Cancer Centre’s official website. - Bernama