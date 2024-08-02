Surendran quits PKR: ‘It’s up to him’ - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: “It’s up to him,” says Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil when asked on the announcement by former Padang Serai Member of Parliament N Surendran leaving the party yesterday.

Fahmi said the former PKR vice-president had the right to make such a decision since he was no longer active in the party.

“It is his decision, his right. It’s up to him. He has also not been involved or active (in the party) since the 14th General Election (GE14). Perhaps, he thinks it’s appropriate for him to use another platform. That is his right. I respect his decision,“ he added.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said this when met after an engagement session with cinema operators here last night.

Yesterday, Surendran announced his exit from PKR due to frustration with the party.

It was after he was reminded by Fahmi to practise party discipline when expressing discontent.–Bernama