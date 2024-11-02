Suspect in hidden camera at homestay case arrested by police

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a man to assist investigations regarding the discovery of a hidden camera inside the humidifier of a homestay bathroom in Jelutong, here recently.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the 20-year-old suspect was detained in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon following information from members of the public and surveillance carried out by police.

Razlam said police believe the arrest of the suspect can solve the case after the incident had gone viral on social media since Friday.

“Police had identified the suspect before detaining him to assist investigations regarding a camera hidden in the bathroom of the homestay. We have also obtained a remand order for four days while the case will be investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person,” he told Bernama today.

He added that the suspect was the companion of the woman who had lodged a police report after stumbling upon the tiny hidden camera. The man had also stayed in the homestay together with a few other friends.

Earlier today, Bernama had reported that police were looking for a man to assist in the investigation regarding the discovery of a tiny camera hidden in a humidifier of a homestay bathroom, recently after investigations revealed that the camera was linked to the suspect’s mobile phone.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a 24-year-old woman had lodged a police report after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom while staying at a homestay on Feb 5 and 6. - Bernama