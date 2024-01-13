Tawau blaze: Relief centre opened to shelter 47 homeless victims

TAWAU: A temporary relief centre has been opened at the Tawau Sports Complex’s multi-purpose hall to house 47 Taman Victoria residents who lost their homes after nine double-storey houses along Lorong 4 were destroyed by fire yesterday.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee said in a statement that the centre was activated at 8.30 pm to accommodate 47 people from 12 families.

“The victims are 21 adult men and 15 women, as well as six boys and five girls,“ the committee said today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Assistant Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy said some of the victims have applied for assistance from the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in the area.

Andi Muhammad, the Kalabakan MP, said he would liaise with the Tawau Municipal Council to identify available units in the PPR housing programme.

He also urged everyone to be wary of the unpredictable rainy weather as flooding is feared. - Bernama