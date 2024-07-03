Ten-day water cuts in parts of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: Water supply to several areas in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang will be disrupted for 10 days beginning today due to a reduced output from the Moyog water treatment plant (LRA) here.

The Sabah Water Supply Department (JANS), in a statement today, said treated water production would be reduced from 189 million litres daily to 187 million litres following replacement works for Filter Media No 3 of the LRA.

“The affected areas will experience water supply disruption and restoration in stages.

“Consumers in the affected areas are advised to store enough water and to use water prudently,” the statement said.

The affected areas here include the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Kota Kinabalu City Centre, Kepayan, Tanjung Aru, Sembulan, Karamunsing, Signal Hill, Likas, Tanjung Lipat, Inanam, Kolombong, Luyang, Putatan and Bukit Padang.

The affected areas in Penampang are Penampang town, Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Culture Centre in Donggongon, Jalan Penampang Baru and Jalan Penampang-Papar Lama.-Bernama