Tengku Zafrul: Asean must capitalise on geoeconomics to boost regional trade, investments

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, Singapore and other Asean countries should work more closely towards attracting the right investments for the whole region to enhance intra-Asean trade and provide a strong economic leadership for the region, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said Malaysia started strategising for its own chairmanship of Asean in 2025 while supporting Laos’ 2024 chairmanship.

“Our agenda will be clear and purposeful, to also get the support from key Asian countries like China, Japan and South Korea for the region’s progress.

“At the same time, it must be recognised that stability is a two-way street. We have done a lot and will do a lot more in rebuilding Malaysia’s credibility, politically and economically,“ he said at the S Rajaratnam Endowment Dialogue held in Singapore today.

Tengku Zafrul also assured that the Malaysian government is committed to working with its Singapore counterparts to ensure the various bilateral initiatives are realised and strengthen business-to-business and people-to-people ties generally.

“There will, of course, be many opportunities for collaborations between Malaysia and Singapore.

“The only limitations are our imagination and willingness to cooperate,“ he said.

The minister added that all bilateral and multilateral relationships, including with Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand and other Asean countries require focus and effort. -Bernama