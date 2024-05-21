Terengganu Inc, MAIDAM sign MoU for Tunas Scholar programme

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Incorporated (Terengganu Inc) has forged a collaboration with the Terengganu Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) to allow asnaf students to pursue healthcare education for free through the Tunas Scholar programme.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said 20 students will enroll annually in Diploma in Nursing and Diploma in Physiotherapy programmes at University College Bestari.

He said it involves sponsorship costs of around RM65,000 per person funded by Terengganu Inc’s business tithe fund and the MAIDAM Education Foundation (YPM) fund.

“The launch of the Tunas Scholar programme is hoped to become the best platform for asnaf children to achieve their dreams towards a more secure future.

“It is also hoped to provide space and opportunities for other organisations to expand their education fields according to current market demands,“ he said after witnessing the signing of an MoU on the programme between Terengganu Inc and YPM here today.

Terengganu Inc president and chief executive officer Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed@ Harun signed the MoU on behalf of the company and YPM by its chief executive officer Norhana Yaakub.

Commenting further, Ahmad Samsuri said students who have completed their three-year studies will be offered jobs at any hospital owned by the Kumpulan Medic Iman (KMI Healthcare), depending on their performance and level of excellence.

“We aim to provide up to 100 trained workers within three years through the Tunas Scholar programme,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Burhanuddin Hilmi said that Terengganu Inc had spent a total of RM11 million for the implementation of various assistance and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes throughout the past year.