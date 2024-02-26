Tesla expands charging network to Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Tesla has announced the expansion of its charging network to Penang with two Destination Charging stations at the All Seasons Place here and The Ship Campus in Batu Kawan.

In a statement today, the United States-based automotive and clean energy company said this expanded coverage empowers Tesla owners to enjoy cross-country charging from Singapore to Johor and Penang.

“Tesla’s Destination Charging stations provide convenient and reliable charging options for Tesla owners where they can simply plug in and enjoy free charging.

“With the Tesla app, owners can monitor the charging status and receive notifications when their vehicles are ready to go,“ it said.

It said The Ship Destination Charging Station provides eight Destination chargers, whereas the All Season Place Destination Charging Station provides four.

To date, there are six Supercharging stations and eight Destination Charging stations in Malaysia, offering a total of 30 Superchargers and 37 Destination chargers in major cities in the country.

“Tesla will continue building more charging infrastructures in Penang and expanding charging coverage in Malaysia,“ it added. - Bernama