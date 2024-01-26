Three boys drown after outing at army training camp pool

KUANTAN: Three boys were confirmed to have died from drowning after swimming in a pool at an army camp in Temerloh near here today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said they received a distress call about the drowning at the seven feet (2.1 metre) deep pool at 5.55 pm.

“The boys, two aged 11 and one 13, were sent to hospital by military ambulance before the firefighters arrived and were confirmed dead by medical officers.

“The firefighters were informed that there was one more boy who had not been located at that time, so they proceeded with a search operation at the pool,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohamad Zaidi added that firefighters also pumped water out of the pool with the assistance of the army personnel but did not find any other victim.

The boy was finally found safe at another location and was handed over to his family, he said. - Bernama