Three company owners fined for using forged documents to reduce duty import on luxury cars

ALOR SETAR: Three company owners in Langkawi were fined a total of RM20,000 by the Sessions Court here after they pleaded guilty to using false documents to obtain a reduction in import duty for luxury vehicles.

Ong Seng Aun, 59, Hoo Zui Bok, 47, and Ooi Liang Sheng, 36, were fined RM5,000 each after they pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

They were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code with using as genuine forged documents, namely Customs Form for Declaration of Imported Goods (K1) at the Langkawi District Customs Office, Tanjung Lembung Wharf, Langkawi, between April 21 and Oct 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, the court also fined Ooi RM5,000 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of using a false declaration letter for the same purpose at the same place on Nov 4, 2018, at the same place.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias ​​and MACC investigating officer Muhamad Taufik Awaludin, while Ong and Ooi were represented by lawyer Mohd Hakim Hamran and Hoo was represented by lawyer R. Sheshalini. -Bernama