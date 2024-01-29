Three die in two-car collision in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men were killed after being involved in an accident involving two cars at KM 48.8 of Jalan Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi near Kota Tinggi this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said that in the 7.25 am incident, the police received information about an accident involving a Perodua Myvi car and a Proton Gen-2 car.

“Those killed were the 46-year-old driver of the Gen-2 car while the other two victims, aged 22 and 28, all locals, were travelling in the Myvi car. All three suffered severe head injuries and were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation but the vehicles involved in the crash are believed to be heading to Bandar Penawar from Kota Tinggi,” he said in a statement today.

The bodies of all the victims were sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital Forensic Unit and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“People are advised to always be vigilant and obey the set laws and regulations for the sake of mutual safety while on the road,” he said. -Bernama