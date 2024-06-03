Three-month-old boy dies on first day at daycare center

SHAH ALAM: A three-month-old boy died after becoming unconscious while under the care of a daycare centre in Setia Alam here on Monday (March 4).

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a report regarding the incident from the baby’s father at 3.31 pm the same day.

He said the baby’s father had sent him to the daycare centre for the first time at 8.30 am before being contacted by the centre’s manager two hours later, informing him that the baby was unconscious.

“The baby was taken to the Emergency Department of Hospital Shah Alam unconscious and was pronounced dead after rescue efforts were made.

“A post-mortem was conducted at the Forensic Unit of Hospital Shah Alam yesterday (March 5), and the police are awaiting the report for further action,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal said preliminary examination of the baby found no external or internal injuries.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which upon conviction, could result in a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years or both. -Bernama