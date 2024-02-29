‘Tie-dye’ art teacher Noor Atikah enjoying flourishing trade in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Approaching the middle age of 55, retired teacher Noor Atikah Abdul Ghani did not expect that she would now be earning a tidy sum from the ‘tie-dye’ technique (tying and dipping) on fabric which she learned while studying at the Mara Institute of Technology (now UiTM) decades ago.

Noor Atikah said she started actively producing various tie-dye products last year (2023), after retiring early as an educator in 2022 due to health reasons.

Speaking to Bernama, Noor Atikah said the tie-dye technique is an “ancient art” (fifth century AD in China, Peru; using plant juices) of decorating or making patterns on fabric by folding, pleating, twisting, knotting or crumpling it before dipping into dye -- to produce trendy fashion from the free expression era of psychedelic art, a Baby Boomer’s heritage from the 60s inherited by the following Generations of X and Y.

“It’s a colour-resist method (colour-blocking) process where areas of fabric are tied (just as how wax is used to block out colour during batik cloth dyeing) using string, twist cords or rubber band or stitched/sewn up. The fabric is then soaked in dye to later reveal the intricate patterns created.

“The bound area will absorb the dye while the area constricted when tied or corded will resist the dye and remain white,“ said the former art education teacher when she was met recently.

Speaking further, the ITM Art and Design Diploma holder said she used three techniques namely sewing, tying and folding to produce tie-dye products.

“The technique of sewing, tying and folding will prevent the colour from being absorbed and create a pattern on the fabric.

“All tie-dye patterns produced are not the same as each other because they differ according to (your pattern) creativity,” she emphasised.

As an active tie-dye entrepreneur in Kelantan, Noor Atikah said the demand for her handmade fabric products are getting increasingly more popular because the pattern produced by the technique is different compared to painted batik.

In fact, according to her, tie-dye fabric is also becoming an option as textile yardage to design bespoke batik shirts instead of painted batik.

“Currently, I produce more textile cloth which is sold (in yards) at a price of around RM100 to RM150.

“However, if customers want finished products such as tote (lug-along) bags, caftan shirts, casual shirts, I can also make them,” she said. -Bernama