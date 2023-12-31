Tilting electric poles spark concern among residents of Kuala Krai villages

KUALA KRAI: Residents in Kampung Tualang and Kampung Batu Mengkebang, here have voiced their concern over the tilting electric poles in the villages.

Che Romah Sapain, 68, from Kampung Tualang said the tilting poles not only pose a risk to residents in the nearby area but also endanger the lives of road users.

“There are several electric poles near the house and road that appear to be tilting and look like they are about to fall.

“If TNB (Tenaga Nasional Bhd) does not promptly conduct monitoring and address the issues, it could pose a threat to the safety of the people in the surrounding area,” she said.

Abdullah Deris, 65, from Kampung Hujung Tanjung, meanwhile, urged TNB to consider relocating the poles or taking necessary measures to ensure the electric cable near the river does not pose any safety issues to the residents.

“There are also cables along the river that appear to be sagging, which is quite dangerous. If the water level rises and comes into contact with the cables, it poses a significant danger, especially for locals using boats for fishing.

Meanwhile, Siti Faezah Manaf, 32, of Kampung Batu Mengkebang, hoped that TNB would conduct thorough inspections of the electric poles and cables along the road to her village to ensure the safety of residents or road users passing through the route.

“It scared me sometimes to see the sagging cables and tilted poles...I hope the authorities will act promptly and not wait until something horrible happens,” she said. -Bernama