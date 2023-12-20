TM, Maxis ink agreement to extend HSBB premium service

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) wholly owned subsidiary TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd (TM Tech) and Maxis Bhd’s subsidiary Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd have signed an amendment agreement related to high-speed broadband (HSBB) Premium Service Agreement.

Under the amendment agreement signed today, the existing agreement would now include an amended and restated HSBB Premium Service Agreement with TM Tech to extend an existing agreement.

“The purpose of the agreement is for Maxis to procure HSBB Premium Service from TM Tech, which would enable Maxis to reach out to more premise passes for HSBB across the country,” the telco said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Maxis also said that it would be TM Tech’s premium customer for the HSBB Premium Service with enhanced features and functionalities from basic HSBB access services.

“The term of the agreement will commence from the signing of the agreement until June 30, 2029 with an option to extend subject to terms and conditions to be negotiated and mutually agreed by the parties,” it added.

Separately, TM said the HSBB Services provided by TM to Maxis encompasses premium features and functionalities in relation to the technical and operational categories as agreed by the parties.

“This agreement is a modification of the existing agreement between the parties whereby the HSBB Services under this agreement are an improvement to the similar services currently provided to Maxis,” it said.

TM further said that the agreement demonstrates TM’s shared commitment of ensuring seamless, stable and always-on connectivity for Malaysians, and this remains essential in-line with the government’s Malaysia Digital economy blueprint.

“As the national telecommunications and digital infrastructure provider in driving the Malaysia Digital initiative, TM has always been a strong advocate of providing access to HSBB infrastructure and service and the agreement serves as a continuity to the roll-out of broadband services by Maxis Broadband to its existing and potential end-customers,” it added. - Bernama