Tow truck driver claims trial to cheating charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A tow truck driver today pleaded not guilty at separate Sessions Courts here today to charges of cheating two men in connection with the sale of BMW cars and RM200,000 in cash.

K. Thiviyen Raj, 26, made the plea after the charges against him were read out before Judges Datin Sabariah Othman and Azrul Darus.

Before Judge Sabariah, the man was charged with deceiving a 27-year-old former supervisor of a private company by handing over a cheque valued at RM225,000 to the victim as payment for the purchase of a BMW car, which later bounced.

In another Sessions court, Thiviyen claimed trial to deceiving a 40-year-old city council manager into believing that he would receive a second-hand luxury car, prompting the victim to hand over RM200,000 in cash to him.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Laman Rimbunan Kepong and Taman Kobena, Cheras, on Aug 3, 2023, and July 2021, respectively.

The charges, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provide imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and liable to a fine, if found guilty.

Judges Sabariah and Azrul each allowed bail of RM20,000.

Mention for both cases was set for April 15. -Bernama