Traffic jams expected around Butterworth from today due to fire walking ceremony

BUTTERWORTH: Traffic jams are expected at several roads around Butterworth due to the fire walking ceremony by Sree Maha Mariammam Temple along Tokong Lane here that begins today till Sunday.

Acting North Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Zulkeflee Sulaiman said the chariot and kavadi procession will pass through several roads in the area, and that Jalan Jeti Lama, in front of the temple will be closed completely throughout the duration of the religious ceremony.

“As such, the location of the start of the procession and junctions and the procession route will be subjected to some temporary traffic disruptions that will affect motorists,” he said in a statement today.

Jams are expected from 3 pm to 11 pm today and from 6 am to 11 pm tomorrow at Jalan Telaga Air to Jalan Mengkuang till the Jalan Jeti Lama traffic lights, at Kuil Sree Maha Mariamman, he said, adding that congestion will start from 3 pm on Wednesday along the following roads, Jalan Mengkuang - Jalan Kg. Gajah (Bagan Jermal)- Jalan Kampung Paya -Lorong Chempa -Jalan Raja Uda- Jalan Thamby Kecil - Jalan Jeti Lama Lebuh Raya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (BORR) Bagan Ajam, from Sungai Puyu to the Paku Lima traffic lights till Jalan Bagan Lebai Tahir.

On Thursday the temple at Jalan Jeti Lama - Jalan Telaga Air - Jalan Permatang Pauh (Mak Mandin) - Jalan Ampang Jajar - Taman Kerapu- Jalan Kampung Benggali - Jalan Bagan Luar - Jalan Chain Ferry-Hujung Batu Jalan Assumption - Jalan Sg. Nyior are expected to be congested from 3 pm till the end of the ceremony, he added.

“On Sunday, the jam is expected to affect Sree Maha Mariamman temple, Jalan Jeti Lama - Jalan Telaga Air - Jalan Telaga Air - Jalan Bagan Luar, at Sri Sitti Vinayagar temple to Jalan Jeti Lama from 8 pm to 11 pm,” he said.

Zulkeflee urged motorists to comply with the police personnel on duty throughout the ceremony so that there would be no public disturbances and traffic obstructions along the procession route.