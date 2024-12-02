Traffic slow-moving heading into Kuala Lumpur tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow-moving following an increased number of vehicles heading towards the capital as the long holiday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration ends today.

A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that, as of 8 pm today, traffic was moving slowly for 51 kilometres (km) from the Bentong Timur intersection towards the Karak Toll Plaza.

Traffic was also reported to be moving slowly from Sungai Petani to Perai, Kuala Kangsar to Rawang and Pagoh to Senai.

“Traffic flow is slow tonight following an increased number of vehicles but there has been no accident and no roads closed at the moment,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or via www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or through the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and social media page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.–Bernama