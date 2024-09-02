Traffic slow-moving on major expressways this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow-moving as of 5 pm today ahead of the long holiday for the Chinese New Year celebration tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said that traffic on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound from Sungai Buloh to Rawang Selatan was beginning to slow down due to an increased volume of vehicles.

“Traffic is also slow-moving from Sungkai to Gopeng and from Juru Utara to Sungai Dua,” he said.

The spokesman said that traffic heading south was also slow from Sungai Besi to Universiti Putra Malaysia and Southville City to Bandar Ainsdale as well as from Jasin to Simpang Renggam.

“Meanwhile, traffic heading east is also starting to slow down about one kilometre after the Gombak Toll Plaza heading to Genting Sempah,” he said.

The PLUS’ official X account states that there was an accident at KM 340.3 northbound from Sungkai to Bidor but no lanes are blocked and traffic flow is under control. -Bernama