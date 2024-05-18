Tragedy of Ahmad Azza Fahmi did not weaken brother’s spirit to serve PDRM

TAPAH: Even though his younger brother was killed while on duty at the Ulu Tiram police station, Johor yesterday, Lance Corporal Ahmad Azza Fitri Azhar is unwavered in continuing to serve the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

Ahmad Azza Fitri, 24, who has been on duty at the Pulau Gaya police station, Sabah in the past three years, said on the contrary, it has fueled his spirit to defend national security.

“We are the only two boys among eight siblings and we both became policemen because I aspired to join the force and then my late younger brother was also interested to follow.

“Suddenly the incident happened out of the blue and when I found out about this matter I went home on a flight and arrived in the village yesterday evening,“ he said when met by reporters at his residence in Kampung Poh Tambahan here today.

The third of eight siblings, Ahmad Azza Fitri said the late Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar often accompanied him in various activities since childhood and even had the same friends in the village.

He said his late brother often talked about his excitement in carrying out his duties while being a police officer and frequently informed him about his work routine in the family Whatsapp group.

“After this I have no friends to fight with and friends to do anything else.

“The last time we were in contact was three days ago via video call, when we just chatted and joked.

“We had a chance to meet during last Ramadan and planned to go back to the village together next month but we didn’t make it. This is what I fear will happen when I work away from my family,“ he said.

He said the deceased was often in contact with the family through Whatsapp and the last message sent was a Teacher’s Day speech for their father who was on duty at Sekolah Kebangsaan Felda Sungai Kelah, Sungkai.

Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said died, while one was injured in an attack at the Ulu Tiram police station at 2.45 am yesterday.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that a male suspect who was shot dead in the incident was believed to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah.