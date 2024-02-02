Travel agency owner pleads not guilty to two counts of cheating

SEREMBAN: The owner of a tour and Umrah agency pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of cheating a 53-year-old man involving an Umrah package last year.

Muzzamil Soliheen Musa, 47, was accused of deceiving a 53-year-old man into handing over a sum of RM115,030 at his agency in Nilai between Jan 23 and Jan 30, 2023.

Sessions Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam set bail at RM12,000 with one surety for the accused, with additional conditions, including reporting to the nearby police station every month, surrendering his passport to the court, and being prohibited from interfering with witnesses until the case is disposed of.

Separately, at the Magistrate's Court, Muzzamil Soliheen pleaded not guilty to deceiving a 31-year-old woman into handing over RM51,330 for the same purpose at a different company from Jan 13 to Feb 23, 2023.

For this offence, Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli set bail at RM2,000 with one surety.

Both charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum prison term of one year and a maximum of 10 years, along with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Case mention for both cases were fixed for March 11 and 12 respectively. -Bernama