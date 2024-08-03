Tunku Mahkota Ismail graces 68th Johor Quran Recitation Assembly closing ceremony

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor graced the closing ceremony of Johor’s 68th Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly today.

The event took place at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail in Kluang.

This information was announced via a post on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s Facebook account, where several photos of the event were shared on the social media platform.

Accompanying the Regent of Johor were his siblings, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, as well as members of the Johor Royal Family.

Also present were Johor Royal Court Council president, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, and state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

The Johor-level Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly 2024/1445H began on Monday (March 4).-Bernama