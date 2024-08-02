Tunku Mahkota Ismail visits Tanjung Sepang tactical HQ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, visited the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters in Kota Tinggi today.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail, in his capacity as the Commanding Officer of Askar Timbalan Setia Negeri Johor (Johor Military Force), was given a demonstration on the procedure of detaining illegal foreign immigrants.

“His arrival followed the successful implementation of Operasi Bersepadu involving various Johor government agencies in OP MERPATI 1.

“During the operation, 24 skippers -13 land and 11 sea, as well as 1,108 illegal immigrants were successfully apprehended, with a total seizure of items worth RM2.6 million,“ a post on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s Facebook page stated today.

Under the leadership of His Royal Highness, the effective collaboration, particularly between the state Royal Malaysia Police and the Army, facilitated by the Seventh Malaysian Infantry Brigade Headquarters, has achieved remarkable success in preventing the illegal entry of foreigners into the country, notably in Johor.

Also present at the demonstration were Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Government Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Dr Azmi Rohani, and the Commander of the 7th Brigade of the Malaysian Infantry, Brigadier General Mohamad Suria Mohamad Saad. -Bernama